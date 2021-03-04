Progress Thread 68 FB Restomod

Hello everyone,

Here in Vancouver BC, this is my first project car and I hope I didn't bite off more than I can chew. My daughter calls it my mid-life crisis and my son calls it my dream car (as I am sure he has dreams of driving it more than me). Will be looking for everyone's help on this journey will post pics as I go.

Car has a PA title, bought it out of NY, sitting in Toronto right now and will hopefully be in Vancouver by next week some time. It came with steering, 9 inch rear and some seat pans.

My hope is for a gen 3 coyote motor and a 6 speed t-56 with IFS or c6 with watts link knock down in the rear.

That's it for now wish me luck
 

