'78 v6 overheating Help!!!

KGeeks1978 said: It smokes like crazy when it finally gets hot! Click to expand...

Diagnosing Spark Plugs | Know Your Parts Misfire issues may not be caused by a bad spark plug. Learn how to diagnose this and more with Know Your Parts.

Coolant Problems

Sounds like maybe you're burning antifreeze. Could be a cracked head or a bad head gasket? Are your levels staying consistent or are you losing antifreeze? And have you checked your spark plugs to see if there are any signs of contamination? Here is a site to help you with that.The specific section:Internal coolant leaks can foul a spark plug and cause a misfire. The problem could be a leaking intake manifold or a head gasket, and the fouled plug might be localized to one or two adjacent cylinders. The burned coolant leaves deposits on the electrodes and insulator, creating hot spots that could cause pre-ignition and a misfire code being set.When the plug is pulled, it might have a chalky appearance on the ground strap and center electrode. Modern coolants do not cause this type of buildup quickly due to the reduction of phosphate, zinc and other additives that can contaminate the catalytic converters. Unfortunately, it also means that drivers will run a vehicle with a coolant leak for several thousand miles while the plug becomes slowly fouled. In the past, the converter would become clogged and stop the engine before significant damaged was caused.