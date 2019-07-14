'78 v6 overheating Help!!!

KGeeks1978
Hey everyone,
My 78 with the v6 is overheating after about 25 minutes. Mechanic is baffled we've been through a whole list of things to try on it and nothing seems to take. She fires up and sounds/goes great, until she gets too hot. Does anyone have any suggestions to look at?
ALSO, because we are cant figure it out, we are starting to look to other options, if we were to do a swap, v6 or v8, what other vehicles/year/make could we be safe working with??
