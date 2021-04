so i just got a 79 coupe 2.3l 4 speed and im gonna do a 95 cobra brake swap, i got the 8.8 rear end im gonna swap in and the front spindles and brakes i also got the 95 cobra booster/mc, point me in the right direction for parts that with make this brake swap work. ive been doing research and it gets confusing on what will actually work for this 79 coupe!