First off this is more for information than a finalized result. I can’t test every casting from every foundry.Since I had an 83-85 bell and 86-93 bell, I decided to see what the differences were. There was a lot of statements about the early bells being smaller, or then being the same. Decided to see for myself with the two castings I happened to have.E3ZR-6394-AA 83-85 bell on leftE6ZR-6394-AA 86-93 bell on right