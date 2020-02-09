Drivetrain 83-85 vs 86-93 bellhousing

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,211
8,392
224
Massachusetts
First off this is more for information than a finalized result. I can’t test every casting from every foundry.

Since I had an 83-85 bell and 86-93 bell, I decided to see what the differences were. There was a lot of statements about the early bells being smaller, or then being the same. Decided to see for myself with the two castings I happened to have.

E3ZR-6394-AA 83-85 bell on left

E6ZR-6394-AA 86-93 bell on right

65C6583D-5E5B-4E74-868D-CD9D33112093.jpeg

15DBDAAC-BDD2-4135-ACE9-10213ED4D67A.jpeg
 

My method was simple, i rotates the flywheel/clutch assembly around probing to find the tightest spot, and then I used clay to measure.

Parts were a Ford Racing billet flywheel and a FR cobra clutch setup (from the early 2000s). These clutches are notorious for being close, but that doesn’t matter for this test.

The test area

58FD5BD4-01C6-4B3E-891F-C941DD48FD8D.jpeg
 
So what is the difference? As far as I can tell after searching all over is the lack of this casting boss feature circled heRe

687DC2B4-1011-4502-AE0D-85BBD9E5AD00.jpeg

FFABD84A-F436-408F-9E63-7FA19803E3D7.jpeg
 
