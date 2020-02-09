Mustang5L5
A little massaging and it went right in
First off this is more for information than a finalized result. I can’t test every casting from every foundry.
Since I had an 83-85 bell and 86-93 bell, I decided to see what the differences were. There was a lot of statements about the early bells being smaller, or then being the same. Decided to see for myself with the two castings I happened to have.
E3ZR-6394-AA 83-85 bell on left
E6ZR-6394-AA 86-93 bell on right
