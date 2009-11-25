87-93 police brush guard

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
This post was 11 years ago, It's O.K. It happens. Anyway, the Foxbody SSP Mustangs didn't have a brush guard from Ford. It may have had one installed by departments around the country but as far as I know it was not a factory Ford option.

