87-93 police brush guard

projectfiveo
Member
-
- Aug 30, 2005
-
- 347
-
- 0
-
- 17
anyone know where i can find a brush guard like that was on fox body police cars?
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|I got popped by police for my exhaust
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|R
|1987/93 ford police cars
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|69
|M
|Will A 05 Police Interceptor Fit In My 98?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|12
|R
|Help: Question About Police Inteceptor !
|Other Auto Tech
|5
|208 Mph Police Chase
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|10