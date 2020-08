during the pandemic i swapped out my 83 HO motor with an 87 speed density EFI Mustang motor Im ready to make it run but Im having a hard time interfacing the EEC and its harness to my 83, what all do i need to make this motor run. I have the EEC and main and engine harnesses. I need to know where to put run and start power and how to wire the altenator as mine was a 2 wire the 87 has many. Thank you in advance for any help