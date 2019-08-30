stanglx2002
I wasn't planning on making a thread for this one, since all I do is just drive this as my daily. This is a 1988 Black Mustang GT with a sunroof that used to be my dads, and is now been given to me. It is completely stock except a couple small upgrades of headers, mufflers, CAI, and 3.55 rear gears. Since, I have been doing some work on the car recently I figured it would be a good idea to share with you guys.
I ran into a string of bad luck with the car started having issues with it wanting to start and stay running when cold. It then was fine until this week. I drove the car to work and started it at lunch to make sure it was fine. It ran like champ, but then go out after work and no start. It would just turn over and over and over.
Went through the normal check for fuel, air and spark. I had the first two but clearly wasn't sparking. I thought it was the ignition coil so I put my new Accel one from my other mustang on there. No fix... Then put another TFI on it. No fix... o then thought let's just put the whole distributor from my other mustang including wires in there. No fix... Then put in new plugs thinking they were fouled. No fix... So at this point the ignition system is new, so the only thing I can think of is the computer, so I am going to put the MS2PNP in it and see if that fixes the problem.
So tomorrow I will be installing the MS in the car after letting the battery charge over night. Fingers crossed this is the problem.
No worries on my other mustang either since it's getting a MS3 and COP system anyways. The stuff was going over to that car once converted, so it's just getting them a little early.
