Well with all this support I was able to get it running again. So working backwards, I started at the fuel filter and noticed the fuel supply lines has touched the exhaust going to the fuel filter. That could have been really really bad. So I had a replacement in my stash of mustang parts, but it didnt end up fixing the problem. So, I then moved to the fuel filter taking the output line off and checking to see if it had fuel flow. Turn the key to the Run position and fuel was flowing just fine, but still decided to just take the filter off the car. Good thing that I did, because when I dumped it out it had gray mud like stuff come outAnybody have thoughts on what it could be that came out of the fuel filter?Since, the fuel filter looked that bad I decided to dropped the whole fuel tank and pull the pump out. The pump sock on the end was gray as well, so I decided to drain the gas tank. I took an old shirt and used it as a filter to clean the fuel from the tank, but it only had a little settlement in it. The fuel looked clean after the filtering so I still have no idea what the gray crap was on the fuel sock and fuel filter??? After draining the entire tank I heard a noise in the tank, but thought it was the fuel sending unit. Nope... it was the baffle in the bottom of the tank and the inside looks like the lining has seen better days with a little surface type of rust/scale. I decided to take the entire fuel tank, pump and all from my red mustang as well. It was replaced a few years ago and looked brand new in there. So now everything in the back half of the fuel system is now new as well.I was thinking to myself this time that this thing better run. I go to start the car and it coughed. Its doing something YAY its a miracle. I then tried to start it again but throttled the gas and sure enough it ran. It ran like crap due to the base tune I put in the MS, but it ran. I had to turn the throttle screw (2) turns to just make the tune happy that I will fix when I actually tune the car. So happy news in the end that the car now runs and sounded good. I can now finish tomorrow the install of the MS2PNP rather than it sitting in the passenger floorboard, install the wideband, and route the Map vacuum line, and finally run the fuse block.This will get me setup and ready for the 12.3" DIGITAL DASH that's going in the DDDon't worry about the fuel system for the red mustang since I needed to replace the small 155lph pump that was in the tank anyways to a 340lph for the upcoming 76mm Turbo. I am still debating putting in a 03-04 cobra fuel tank since its a direct replacement and can run dual fuel pumps. I can then put in a standard 190lph and a 340lph pump having it come on under boost.