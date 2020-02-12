Hey all! I have been using this forum for the last few months getting information, which has helped a lot, but my dad and I are finally scratching our heads on this one. A little background on the car. We have an 88' GT that has been completely stock besides an e303 cam and a mass air flow conversion my dad installed a few years ago. Before we did this project we made sure the car was healthy, so we took it to our tuner to get it dynod. The car made 217 hp to the wheels. The last few weeks we have been installing all sorts of new parts to get the most performance we can while n/a and before we pull the motor. The car idles good, but completely falls on its face above 3000 rpm. Here is the list of the parts we've installed:



Trick Flow 11r 190cc heads

Trick flow track heat intake

e303 cam

24# injectors with BBK MAF

Accufab 65mm throttle body with EGR delete spacer

1.7 roller rockers

Lengthed push rods

Billet MSD distributor

Ford racing spark plug wires

Autolite spark plugs

SVE radiator with electric fans

140 amp alternator

New MAP sensor

A/C, Smog pump, & Charcoal canister have been deleted



Now, when we put the roller rockers in, we made sure that our rocker geometry was perfect. Put cylinder #1 at TDC and as soon as the exhaust valve went down we put the intake rocker in, then put the exhaust rocker on when intake just started to open. We followed that procedure for the H.O firing order. We are having a hard time believing it is valve related, but will double check later. The only codes being thrown are for the EGR and Smog pump. We also did a cylinder balance check and received a 90 on the first test. Our vacuum gauge reads pretty much a steady -14 at idle and goes up to -20 when throttle is held at 2500 rpm. Our AFR gauge reads pretty lean (around 18 or so at idle and 15 or so at cruise) so we figured our problem was it wasn't getting enough fuel. We just took it to our tuner today and he said it was severely under powered after tuning the fuel (Only about 160 hp to the wheels).



We aren't sure where to look at now, because we don't want to start throwing parts at knowing it ran great before we did all this. I was thinking it may be due to it not having enough fuel pressure, so I might hook up a fuel pressure gauge later to see. Any help would be greatly appreciated, thanks!