88 Mustang 5.0 Help! I’m losing my mind

Bvanstrien

New Member
Aug 11, 2020
Michigan
I have new fuel pump, distributor, starter solenoid, new battery. I have okay spark to plugs and fuel to fuel rail. I tested TFI and PIP and all necessary ecu terminals for power, ground, and continuity. I tested the TPS sensor-good. I even tried new computer-no start. Injectors aren’t grounding from ecu. Wondering if there’s another sensor that would cause or ignition issue that would tell the ecu to not ground injectors? I’m ready to throw in the towel and be done.
 

