Electrical 89 5.0 ignition pwr power to ECM

Tsc_1980

Jan 28, 2020
Hey guys, I’ve looked all over and can’t seem to find what I’m looking for.
I have a 89 engine and harness I have swapped into a 1980 Toyota pickup ; ( my snow wheeler ). I have main 12v per supply to the computer, but, I have yet to figure out which wires are to the ignition for Run and start. Every wiring diagram I have looked at only puts me at a dead end. Any help would be awesome! This being the only thing keeping me from starting it.
 

