Hello Everyone,



I'm trying to bring back to life an 89 5.0 that's been sitting for 12 years. I've owned it since 94 and always kept up with maintenance. Besides bolt-ons, the engine is stock.

Never burned oil or any issues like that. Before it sat, I changed the oil. Forwarding through time to today, the oil looks clean just as if I changed it yesterday. Of course I'm going to change it agian though. I pretty much cleaned everything. New fuel tank, cleaned lines, rail, tested and ran pump, cleaned-tested-oiled-rebuilt injectors. All new gaskets, hoses, coolant flush, etc...



My question is, what do I do before the initial start up attempt? Since the cylinder walls are dry, is it really necessary or not to pull all sparkplugs to put a few drops of oil or quick spray of WD40 into each hole then hand crank the engine a 1/4 way every 24 hours? I've read mixed reviews.. I dont want to do more damage here.

OR, is it best to NOT do any cylinder soak and just change the oil, pull the valve covers to lightly coat the valve springs / rockers, then pull the distributor to manually prime the oil pump and help lubricate everything..



I'm torn what to do and what not to do.



Thanks!!