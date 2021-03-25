89 GT stumbles 2500 and above

Hello



I am new to this forum and I have an 89 Gt 50K original with AOD and it has a a problem that I can't seem to figure out. I have done a full tune up, including all electronics on and in the dizzy including wires. Replaced the fuel pump, sock, filter and regulator. Set timing to 15 BTC. Changed every sensor on the motor including MAF. I had the 3 capacitors in the ECM professionally changed out, that gave it more power but still stumbles. Changed out the upper intake gasket, egr, IAC, O2 sensors and throttle body gaskets. Changed out the pcv and hose to it. Have also changed out all the injectors to new 19lbs. Have done a smoke test for vacuum leaks. I found none. Even checked by spraying all vac lines with starter fluid to see if rpms will jump, no dice. The car starts no problems and idles pretty good. You can drive it regularly up to about 2500 and its just fine. At WOT from a start its fine till it hits 2500 and above almost like a fuel starvation or timingissue. So far nothing that I have done has changed the stumbling issue, Need some help.



Thanks