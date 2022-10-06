Engine 89 Won’t start when hot

A

Aoneill5.0

Member
Sep 30, 2022
5
3
13
49
EASTERN CANADA
So
On an earlier post,
I thought I had it resolved by battery disconnect and reconnect
S
Thought I had it after cleaning a buncha engine grounds…

NOPE

so today I ran in town, she came up to operating tent..
Then wouldn’t start after…

So now I figure I got a
‘Won’t restart when hot ‘ issue
 
