So
On an earlier post,
I thought I had it resolved by battery disconnect and reconnect
S
Thought I had it after cleaning a buncha engine grounds…
NOPE
so today I ran in town, she came up to operating tent..
Then wouldn’t start after…
So now I figure I got a
‘Won’t restart when hot ‘ issue
