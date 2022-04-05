I have a 1990 that I am restoring that doesnt want to start for anything . It hasn't ran for 14 years. I've installed new fuel pump, tank and filter, injectors,distribution cap and rotor, ignition coil, wires and plugs. And starter solenoid and a starter. I was trying to start it the other day and it would crank fine but would never start. While cranking it would act like it was going to start. I have fuel and spark to each cylinder and I've made sure my firing order was correct. When cranking and with the throttle wide open it would backfire out of the intake. The vehicle timing has never been messed with.



Has anyone ran into this issue of a crank no start and sometimes back fire.?