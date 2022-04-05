Engine 90 gt crank no start

I have a 1990 that I am restoring that doesnt want to start for anything . It hasn't ran for 14 years. I've installed new fuel pump, tank and filter, injectors,distribution cap and rotor, ignition coil, wires and plugs. And starter solenoid and a starter. I was trying to start it the other day and it would crank fine but would never start. While cranking it would act like it was going to start. I have fuel and spark to each cylinder and I've made sure my firing order was correct. When cranking and with the throttle wide open it would backfire out of the intake. The vehicle timing has never been messed with.

Has anyone ran into this issue of a crank no start and sometimes back fire.?
 

Give it a quick shot of starting fluid, if it starts and runs for a few seconds it's a fuel delivery problem, if not it's an electrical problem.
have you checked fuel pressure?
 
What do you mean by 'checking timing'?
If you mean bring the #1 cylinder to TDC on the compression stroke and checking rotor position, that's the place to start. Then firing order.
Also check to make sure balancer is at the right place, old balancers tend to slip.
 
Yes I am going to put the number 1 cylinder to TDC and check rotor position and after use a timing gun to make sure that it sparks on cylinder 1 at the right time
 
20220405_140624.jpg
I went off of this but ill double check
 
