Hey all,



Got a quick question about the power steering pump / pressure hose on my 90 GT.



I’m having trouble getting the correct PS hose that runs from the pump to the rack.



I’ve ordered a few different ones from the various online parts houses (LMR and CJ’s) and they all seem to be to small from the size of the hole on the pump itself.



Am I missing a fitting at the pump?



Is it possible that I have a pump from an older year fox on my car?



For context, the motor has been out of this car for about a year so now and I’m just starting to get things together.



Image attached for reference.



thanks for any advice



-Justin