91-93 Hatch bumpers

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
38,673
14,580
224
Massachusetts
So I noticed these bunpers were listed for 91-93 hatch, which made me wonder if they were made to work with the upgraded latch that showed up in 92 (or late 91 depending on your source)

So I picked up a pair

Looking at my ‘88 I’m not sure they will work. It looks like there is a flat for them with a bump, but the shape looks different

Can someone with a 91-93 hatch chime in with some pics of the bumpers and how they mount? I obviously don’t want to drill unless I’m sure these will work

DAC02D5F-67DE-4640-86C3-A228E850BACE.jpeg


B204C6E1-B5E5-4E40-8B29-DD17788E0CEC.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
85-86 door body moldings on 87-93
Replies
4
Views
999
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
LX Dave
LX Dave
derek1993
Interior and Upholstery Sun Visor Replacement - 93 Convertible
Replies
1
Views
274
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
derek1993
derek1993
johnny21
Exhaust EGR and SMOG Systems - KOEO code 34
Replies
75
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
mattys91gt
mattys91gt
AeroCoupe
For Sale Ford Motorsport M-12071-C302 Harness
Replies
2
Views
721
Engine and Power Adder
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Andrews24
Progress Thread 91 GT - 5 lug swap, suspension upgrade, restoration...
Replies
13
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Andrews24
Andrews24
Top Bottom