91-93 Hatch bumpers

So I noticed these bunpers were listed for 91-93 hatch, which made me wonder if they were made to work with the upgraded latch that showed up in 92 (or late 91 depending on your source)So I picked up a pairLooking at my ‘88 I’m not sure they will work. It looks like there is a flat for them with a bump, but the shape looks differentCan someone with a 91-93 hatch chime in with some pics of the bumpers and how they mount? I obviously don’t want to drill unless I’m sure these will work