91 Ford Motor 5.0 Build

Ok so from your pinout i see nothing wrong with the way you have it wired. so lets rule that out for now.



I think you are just runnig really rich, there are a few fundamentals with tuning but most videos wont help you with MAF mode.. Luckily my car is tuned in MAF mode so i will give you a quick run down, there are two ways that you can adjust the fuel in a MAF based installation.



1. adjust the MAF curve itself - this is a bit tricky for the beginner but can be done basically you go in and adjust the g/sec that the dot is sitting on until the engine reaches the target AFR.



2. enable the VE1 as trim table- this is what i suggest for your installation, its pretty straightforward. Higher VE numbers = more fuel... lower VE numbers = less fuel. In this way the MAF install tunes like a SD install.



I am going to make an adjustment to the tune and send it back to you. LIkely you have fouled the plugs and a cylinder or two is not firing, this will allow raw fuel to make its way out of the engine... also check the oil, if it smells like gasoline [ likely it does ] change the oil before damage occurs.

you also need to replace the spark plugs and check the TPS sensor, it does not look like it is calibrated.



Do you understand Lambda values?? if you do not then the project file should be changed over to AFR as most people are more familiar with those values.