91 Ford Motor 5.0 Build

shrtfnn
Jul 3, 2019
- 19
- 0
- 1
- 51
Hey guys
Here’s my 91 Ford Bronco motor 5.0 off-road build with an Ms3Pro Evo.
Vehicle: 1991 Ford Bronco 4x4
Engine: Ford Crate Motor 302 E303 Converted MAF Edlebrock RPM Performer upper / lower MSD coil / dizzy
I use to have an A9T that ran very well, passed smog and everything but it took a crapper. Long story short, I got a another used ECU and that was a waste of money. So now I purchased myself Ms3Pro Evo.
I’ve got it wired up according to installation manual using a DIYBOB 60 pin. Setup the basic configuration and now trying to fine tune. I’ve encountered some set backs. First, wiring problem. Second, I burnt up starter solenoid. Then, my starter sounds like its being over used and spinning. Now, since my base tune isn’t ideal tuned. I have a fuel leak from #1 exhaust. Yes, fuel is leaking out of my exhaust port thru the manifold gasket, literally. Hopefully, @a91what can take a look at my base tune and see if my tune is the problem. If not, I’ll be taking apart the uppers and check the fuel injectors.
Anyone have any other advice?
