When testing for continuity, it does not matter what color probe goes where. You are simply completing a loop.



set the meter to the position that makes an audible tone. If you touch the lead ends the meter will make a sound. Now touch one probe to 40 and the other to 46. You should hear it ring.



if the meter doesn’t have sound, set it to resistance (ohms) and touch the two probes. If there is a connection the display will show numbers that eventually go to 0 indicating a solid connection.