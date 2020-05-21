I haven’t been on this site forever. I have a 92 5.0 that used to get driven daily. It took a back seat to kids and motorcycles about 8 years ago or so. I used to start it up a few times a month and it always ran great. About 3 years ago when I moved it ran like crap. I got some fresh fuel in it and it seemed to start smoothing out at idle. But it would bog really bad when laying into it. Wouldn’t even break the tires loose dumping the clutch. I finally got around to firing it up a few weeks ago. Initially it seemed to fire up and idle great. I took it around the neighborhood. It bogged a few times and idled rough a couple times. It seemed like the power was there when I got on it. Got back to the house. Cleaned it out. Started it to get it back in the garage and it ran like it did 3 years ago. Rough idle. Week later I went to start it and it took several cranks and some sputtering to get started. Noticed it was smelling badly of raw fuel. White smoke out the pipes smelling like gas. Turned it off. Gas was dripping from the exhaust pipe where my XPipe collector is. Seems like it was coming from inside the pipe and out the seam where it’s clamped together. Idling rough obviously. Not sure where to even start. Did new fuel filter, plugs, cap, rotor. Nothing helps... any ideas? Sorry this is long winded