Engine 92 5.0 Running Rough

9

92Patrol5.0

Founding Member
Sep 20, 1999
1,075
0
36
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Visit site
I haven’t been on this site forever. I have a 92 5.0 that used to get driven daily. It took a back seat to kids and motorcycles about 8 years ago or so. I used to start it up a few times a month and it always ran great. About 3 years ago when I moved it ran like crap. I got some fresh fuel in it and it seemed to start smoothing out at idle. But it would bog really bad when laying into it. Wouldn’t even break the tires loose dumping the clutch. I finally got around to firing it up a few weeks ago. Initially it seemed to fire up and idle great. I took it around the neighborhood. It bogged a few times and idled rough a couple times. It seemed like the power was there when I got on it. Got back to the house. Cleaned it out. Started it to get it back in the garage and it ran like it did 3 years ago. Rough idle. Week later I went to start it and it took several cranks and some sputtering to get started. Noticed it was smelling badly of raw fuel. White smoke out the pipes smelling like gas. Turned it off. Gas was dripping from the exhaust pipe where my XPipe collector is. Seems like it was coming from inside the pipe and out the seam where it’s clamped together. Idling rough obviously. Not sure where to even start. Did new fuel filter, plugs, cap, rotor. Nothing helps... any ideas? Sorry this is long winded
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
9 92 5.0 running rough 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
G mustang running rough after car wash 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
J 93 mustang breaking up during acceleration 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 11
J Engine 93 lx 2.3l runs terrible 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 9
evintho Engine '93 running rough, especially at low rpm's and idle. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
P Carb, Fuel, or Ignition issue? Intermittent running rough 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 15
P 95 mustang gt running rough 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
R 2000 mustang runs rough and dies when warm SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 10
D 1997 4.6 runs rough SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
S Engine 5.0 Running Rough (1990) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Vaughnmx Engine 1990 fox car runs great unti it goes into closed loop runs vary rough popping backfire no power please help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
K MY17 engine rough running 2015+ Specific Tech 0
Wesley.davis 2004 Mustang Gt running really rough SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
D Engine 2002 V6 Sputtering On acceleration SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
H Mustang running rough 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
W 1994 Steeda Mustang GT woes and pains! in need of help! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
PakstinN fox body running rough after see 130 amp alternator conversion 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Trent Meyers Loss Of Power/ Running Rough Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
C Rough Idle Runs Rich No Codes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
Whitecobrafox13 1990 Cobra Idling Erratically Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 32
T Running Rich, Rough Idle. Carb Swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
fairct Another Tale Of A Rough-running 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
M 94 Mustang V6 Manual Running Rough Gauges Erratic 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
T 3.8l Running Rough 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
2007_Crown_Vic How Rough Should A Stock Fox Run? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
J Engine 90' Mustang Loss Of Power/runs Rough Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
Jaystang73 86 Gt Running Rough Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
Jaystang73 86 Gt Running Rough 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
Jaystang73 86 Gt Running Rough Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
H Running Rough 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
5 Timing Issue? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 56
B 94 Gt Started Running Rough After Smelling Wire Burning 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
O For Those Who Care Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Stangboi 1994 Gt Smoking And Running Rough. New Ecu? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
1 Running Rough - Videos 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
tjmi69 1989 Fox Runs Rough When Cold And Code ?s Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 28
RlovellGT Engine 2001 Gt 4.6 Idle Rough And Will Not Stay Running SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 23
J 01 Gt Running Rough SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
3 24lb Injector And Granatelli 75mm Swap Now Running Rough/harsh Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
E Engine 1995 Mustang 5.0 Running Rough. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
J 95 3.8 Running Rough?? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
essgt1 Engine Car Is Running Rough Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
cjcoburn Engine Engine Running Rough After Reinstalling Timing Chains SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
SoFlStang Running Rough Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
C Runs Rough When Hot... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
805mustang 05 Mustang Gt Running Rough.....hard Diagnosis 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
W 94 cobra run rough, cuts off, but runs a little better with MAF unplugged 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 38
W Engine 94 Cobra, runs real rough. But runs better with MAF unplugged Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
sean osburn 2000 stang v6 convertible rough running SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
Exile Running rough, and revs up & down? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom