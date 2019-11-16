93 cobra w whaaaaat? Anyone else seen this build!

revhead347

revhead347

Any chance it's a Cobra clone?

I want seats just like that, but with a 5 point provision. Very hard to find 5 point seats.

Olivethefet

Olivethefet

Cool build, but why waste the money on a Cobra? Seems like he devalued a car when he could have raised the value of a GT. I respect the car just not the starting point.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Foxslider said:
Ima guess most foxbody diehards thinks he is crazy for doing that to a 93 cobra. But, pretty rad none the less. (Minus doing it to a 93 cobra lol)
Not crazy just misguided. Personally, I could see doing the Aluminator swap on a well driven Cobra but I would be compelled to leave the outside as [Bone Ass Stock] as I possibly could. I might also have a custom set of Cobra Clone wheels made in 17 inch with mini-tub in the back.

Badass motor but that's really all that's going on here... So far.

It'll be interesting to see what he does next.
 
91TwighlightGT

91TwighlightGT

For all we know it is a salvage title car. We would need more information to determine what value it actually has. Ultimately, it's his car and he can do what he wants - and based on the project, he's already spent a lot of money that he won't get back, so the devaluation probably isn't that important to him.
 
2000xp8

2000xp8

Are those 5 lug cobra wheels in the first pic? Not sure I've ever seen them in that lug pattern (not that I look).

10+ years ago there were a few guys that did terminator conversions in their 93 cobra's.
In later 2000's it wasn't an awful idea, 93 cobras weren't so valuable and at least they were using a cobra model engine.
In 2020? The idea isn't quite so acceptable.

I do like the idea of all motor and 8000rpm and it looks like they did the AC and hopefully power steering. So that would make it slightly more desirable.

For the record, I watched a really nice 93 cobra on ebay a couple weeks back, 4500 miles, went to 36k with reserve not met.
Also an lx terminator conversion nicely done that went to 26k reserve not met.
My point is, people pay up for conversions.
So while we may not love what they have done to a cobra, there very well may be collectors or buyers that are cool with it. It very well may not be a waste of money at least. Just a waste of a cobra.
 
Olivethefet

Olivethefet

To clarify my initial statement. If they took a perfectly good original 93 Cobra and used it as a starting point then I dont like what they did very much. However, if they started with something that had already been monkeyed with then yeah why not do what they did. Either way it is cool. I'd love to have it. I'm more in the collector corner when it comes to stuff like this. They didn't make that many Cobras in 93, so everyone that get modified or lost is just one less out there. They wont ever be worth 67 GT 500 money or other more collectible cars, but they are still rare.

As pointed out already it's his car. He can do whatever he wants to do to it.
 
Habu135

Habu135

2000xp8 said:
Are those 5 lug cobra wheels in the first pic? Not sure I've ever seen them in that lug pattern (not that I look).

10+ years ago there were a few guys that did terminator conversions in their 93 cobra's.
In later 2000's it wasn't an awful idea, 93 cobras weren't so valuable and at least they were using a cobra model engine.
In 2020? The idea isn't quite so acceptable.

I do like the idea of all motor and 8000rpm and it looks like they did the AC and hopefully power steering. So that would make it slightly more desirable.

For the record, I watched a really nice 93 cobra on ebay a couple weeks back, 4500 miles, went to 36k with reserve not met.
Also an lx terminator conversion nicely done that went to 26k reserve not met.
My point is, people pay up for conversions.
So while we may not love what they have done to a cobra, there very well may be collectors or buyers that are cool with it. It very well may not be a waste of money at least. Just a waste of a cobra.
Upon closer inspection it sure looks like 5 lug. Nice!
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Seeing as the owner paid a shop to do the install, I don’t think money or value is much of a concern to him.

Regardless, cool build, I like it, and if I had the funds I would have done the same thing
 
Reddevil91

Reddevil91

2000xp8 said:
Are those 5 lug cobra wheels in the first pic? Not sure I've ever seen them in that lug pattern (not that I look).

10+ years ago there were a few guys that did terminator conversions in their 93 cobra's.
In later 2000's it wasn't an awful idea, 93 cobras weren't so valuable and at least they were using a cobra model engine.
In 2020? The idea isn't quite so acceptable.

I do like the idea of all motor and 8000rpm and it looks like they did the AC and hopefully power steering. So that would make it slightly more desirable.

For the record, I watched a really nice 93 cobra on ebay a couple weeks back, 4500 miles, went to 36k with reserve not met.
Also an lx terminator conversion nicely done that went to 26k reserve not met.
My point is, people pay up for conversions.
So while we may not love what they have done to a cobra, there very well may be collectors or buyers that are cool with it. It very well may not be a waste of money at least. Just a waste of a cobra.
Yup they are 5 lug but I’m guessing they some how customized these. I’ve seen this a few other times with this wheel. Also if this company makers garage ever makes these cobra wheels I’d be tempted to get a set.
Reddevil91

Reddevil91

So don’t know this guy or the guys that helped him build this project. It seemed to be an unmolested 93 and clean. The guy seems to probably have some cash and has several vehicles from looking at his IG account. Believe he also works in the higher ups of the hoonigan company. Either way it’s a beast. Yeah he killed a 93 cobra vs just Gt etc but I guess if I just had crazy cash I would care either. Well I would lol bc it would be hard to mess up a legit cobra for me. I even hate seeing a stock 93 cobra but then they slap a systeMax intake on it. To each their own though! Here is what I found from the stock to what he or they did for the sema show.
897A431B-4BFD-4C86-BC11-4F6EB46C533B.jpeg
9089E6B1-6F9B-4FEA-9C94-1241E28F574C.jpeg
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Those 93 cobra wheels were available in 5-lug from a vendor a few years back. There were a lot of options but it seems the aftermarket wheel selection is dropping off.
 
