Exhaust 94-95 exhaust on foxbody

8

89notchDude

New Member
Apr 11, 2022
7
0
1
41
central NJ
Hello all. I have an 89 4cyl coupe that im doing a v8 conversion on. I scored a hell of a deal on a brand new full exhaust (mac shorties, off road h, and flowmaster american thuunder will polished tails). They are for a 94-95 5.0. Im not quite there yet in my conversion to mock up the exhaust, but besides the extra bung in the headers, will there be any issues with fitment such as hanger placement and tail pipe length? I figure a fox is a fox underneath.
 

