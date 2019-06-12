For Sale For Sale 1993 Mustang SSP Coupe

B

brodix

New Member
Jun 26, 2004
1
2
1
I am ready to part with my 1993 Mustang SSP Coupe.
The car was Florida State Police Highway Patrol from Orlando, I crossed the numbers from the buck tags through a SSP site prior to my purchase of the car in 2009. The buck tags are still on the car, however some years ago I discovered they are not all complete, the previous owner or someone doing maintenance on the car must have snapped a portion of one of the tags off behind the header panel. I only discovered this taking pictures for a potential buyer.
I purchased the car in Buffalo Junction Va in 2009, my understanding was I was purchasing the vehicle from the individual who made the purchase at auction in Orlando, or that he was a straw purchaser from the liscensed purchaser.
The car is in mostly original condition, but the previous owner did rebuild the motor and added some mods.
Odometer reads 203,000 miles and is equiped from the factory with the 160mph spedometer.
SSP equipment still remains. The teal blue colored heavy duty heater and ratiator hoses and high output alternator are still equiped.
I do not have receipts to verify who performed the engine rebuild, or the installed parts or brand or quality of those parts, however it maintains good oil pressure at tempurature and at idle. It currently runs, but is running rough. I had to make some repairs under the intake and throttle body in 2017 as the wiring jacketing to the fuel injectors became brittle and had started arcing to ground. It ran fine after the repairs but has since began to run foul, and its likely in need of an engine wiring harness. Not sure if this is from heat or age, but it does need attention.
The transmission is the factory equipment T5, 5 speed standard. All gears are there, it whines a little but still works fine.
The body is in incredibly good shape with no rot, however it badly needs paint and will need to be completely stripped. The rockers, floor pans, doors are all incredibly clean. I took one fender off to strip sand and paint, so I could mock up a color and see it on the car. Under the mouldings was untouched super clean factory black paint, and 2 years ago I put it up on jackstands and wiped down the floor pans underneath the car and was able to see my reflection in the factory black paint.
The torque boxes are not destroyed, and are original. Personally i think they were too weak for the factory torque/hp output and would suggest replacing them if intending on any more hp/torque or better tires than factory equipped.
Upholstery is not trashed, but the seat skins are original, old and dry from baking in the southern sun. Plastic in the interior is also ok and all there but does show some wear. *This was a police cruiser and was equipped with lights including spotlight on driver pillar, as well as radios and a police issue dome light. The sirens and strobes and radios are stripped prior to auction and the original holes for wire routing and mounting still exist.
As typical with costal cars there is some degredation around the windshield under the trim. High road speeds drives salt below the trim and it sits. I found no holes through the body in this location but there are a few spots that should get some attention. I did not want to pull the glass and upholstery until I was ready to send it for paint.
The hood was replaced before I bought it, it is fiberglass made by Ceravini.
20161008_155548.jpg

The car has been lowered 2 ( front ) and 2 1/2 rear, the eibach boxes were in the trunk when I bought it. It has a 5 lug conversion using 94-95 mustang parts. It is equipped with ford stamped 95 cobra 17" wheels ( the chrome plating is rough and has peeled behind the spokes ). The exhaust was replaced with a 2 1/2 Flowmaster off road x pipe to 2 flowmaster 44s, when I bought it they were balogna cut about 4" behind the mufflers and it is super loud, hard on the ears at cruising speed.
This is as honest of a summary I can make of this car, it does need attention but it is a very solid car. It was a $6000.00 investment at the time I purchased it in 2009 and considering how solid the car is, and the decreasing availability I feel its worth near the same today.
Im located about 1/2 hour south of Albany NY. I will leave my contact information below.
If you want pictures of any specific part or angle I will gladly send them.

Jamie
[email protected]
518-281-5225 text preferred at initial contact.
20161008_155601.jpg
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: James41510 and Alohamike

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D For Sale 1993 Ford Mustang LX Convertible 2.3L NE Wisconsin Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
B SOLD For Sale - 1993 Mustang Cobra - Black on Black 75254 Miles Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
S For Sale For Sale 1993 Mustang GT Triple Black Convertible Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
CuL8TeR SOLD 1993 Ford Mustang Lx 5.0 Up For Sale!! Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
3 1993 Black SVT Mustang Cobra for sale Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 4
C 1993 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible w/ *Chameleon Paint* FOR SALE!!! Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
W 1979-1993 ford mustang 8.8 rearend 4-sale Drivetrain Parts 0
P For Sale: 1993 Mustang coupe (notchback) Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
B 1993 Mustang For Sale $1800 Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
qwk37 SOLD 1979-1993 Mustang Parts Garage Sale Interior Exterior Parts 20
donm FOR SALE/TRADE-1993 MUSTANG LX 5.0 CONVERTIBLE-DETROIT,MI AREA Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
T 1993 Mustang GT 393w stroker sale (GA) Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 4
Habu135 What's it Worth? '93 Cobra What is it Worth?!?!? 3
T For Sale 1993 Coupe V8 Swap Project Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
1FSTLIGHTNING SOLD 4 Sale Or Trade 1993 Vert 94k $7000.00 Goldsboro Nc Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
P For Sale 1993 Gt Low Miles (quincy, Ma) Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 4
M 1993 LX 5.0 Sale All stock Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
2 331 LX hatch for sale 1993 Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
R 1993 Gt Convertible for sale Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
6 1993 AOD For Sale Northern VA (pickup only) Engine and Power Adder 0
ppost For Sale wheels for sale Wheels Tires Brakes 0
deathsled For Sale 1989 Saleen Mustang located in Chicago, Illinois Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
P For Sale Saleen Supercharger 99-04 for sale Engine and Power Adder Parts 5
9 For Sale For Sale - 1996 Mystic - #1985/2000 SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
L For Sale Fuel stuff for sale Other Classifieds 0
S Very high mileage Mustang for sale 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
F SOLD For Sale: 84 red GT convertible 27k miles Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
B For Sale 99 - 04 Mustang H-pipe with working Cats for sale Other Classifieds 0
GSXR1216 SOLD Brand new Brembo ATS calipers and new S&S mount kit for sale for SN-95 spindles Wheels Tires Brakes 4
GSXR1216 For Sale Brand new Brembo ATS calipers and new S&S mount kit for sale Wheels Tires Brakes 1
W For Sale New Powerstop Street Warrior Brakes in original packaging 4 new rotors and pads, Wheels Tires Brakes 0
T For Sale For sale sn951 gold rear lettering $15. Shipped Interior Exterior Parts 3
M For Sale FS: 2000 Mustang GT Track Car / 62k Miles / 5k on Motor / Full Roll Cage / California / $5,000 OBO SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
DudeStang For Sale FS: "Mystery Muffler" - Axle Back Exhaust Exhaust Parts 0
DudeStang For Sale FS: Steeda Sway Bars & Shelby Shock Tower Brace Suspension Parts 0
1990gsp SOLD FOR SALE / 2012 (Kona Blue) Mustang GT Premium / Atlanta GA S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 3
S Camshafts for sale 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
K For Sale Vossens For Sale Wheels Tires Brakes 1
B For Sale 1990 mustang parts for sale Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
M Ford Mexican Mustang 302 Motor For Sale 70-74' with Airtubes Engine and Power Adder 0
S 1989 Foxbody Project - For Sale Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
J For Sale 2005 Mustang GT Eleanor Clone For Sale or Trade S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
S For Sale 1970 Mustang Coupe Restomod Project for sale Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
M For Sale For Sale - 2004 Mustang GT Sonic Blue Decklid / Trunk & Spoiler - $100 OBO Interior Exterior Parts 3
M For Sale For Sale - Set of 4 OEM Bullitt Wheels 17x8 with Tires - $200 OBO Wheels Tires Brakes 10
KZGUNS Promaxx heads on sale!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
blacksheep-1 For Sale 99 35th anniversary for sale SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
blacksheep-1 For Sale 99 mustang 35th anniversary for sale SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
G WTB/Trade 87-93 5.0/5.8 Mustang for sale Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
B For Sale 2008 Roush 428R Mustang S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom