Hi, Ive got a problem with my engine. sometimes during acceleration, i lose all power for less than a second, and then it comes back as if nothing happened. it also runs kind of funny, ive got a check engine light, and the only codes i have are 111, 10, 157 and 158. i thought that getting both codes 157 and 158 was weird, because 157 is low voltage and 158 is high voltage. I've tried to diagnose the issues by looking around my engine bay and searching the forums, but i havent seen anyone with the same problems i have. I've replaced all of my spark plugs, wires and coil, and ive checked my alternator and it's good. ive cleaned the MAF sensor but nothing has worked so far. I'm thinking that my MAF sensor could be boned and I'm trying to order a replacement, but everything is either super expensive, out of stock, or both. thanks for helping!