96 GT cranking but won't start

G

gasaholic6

New Member
Dec 24, 2019
1
0
1
18
Braselton, GA
I just recently got a 96 gt and it’s having an issue where it will crank fine but not start. I tested the battery and alternator and they are putting out plenty of power. The fuel pumps are also working as they should. The guy I bought it from said that when he got the car the previous owner would dump a quart of oil in it every time the low oil light came on and so it was overfilled pretty bad. We changed the oil and put the correct amount in it and it ran fine for a week. Now it’s not starting and showing the low oil light. I’m wondering if it could be the low oil sensor that’s gone bad and making the ecu disable the car from starting? I don’t know much about mustangs so please help me out
 

wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,541
453
164
Houston Texas
gasaholic6 said:
I’m wondering if it could be the low oil sensor that’s gone bad and making the ecu disable the car from starting?
Click to expand...
The sensor is called a "low oil warning" sensor. This is the key to understanding. IE it warns of possible low oil level

Bottom line. The low oil sensor will not cause the PCM to disable the motor from starting. No more than a low oil pressure light would either.

But if you want more proof, then disable the low oil level sender by jumping across the sensor. A paper clip works very well.

gasaholic6 said:
I just recently got a 96 gt and it’s having an issue where it will crank fine but not start. I tested the battery and alternator and they are putting out plenty of power. The fuel pumps are also working as they should. The guy I bought it from said that when he got the car the previous owner would dump a quart of oil in it every time the low oil light came on and so it was overfilled pretty bad. We changed the oil and put the correct amount in it and it ran fine for a week. Now it’s not starting and showing the low oil light. I’m wondering if it could be the low oil sensor that’s gone bad and making the ecu disable the car from starting? I don’t know much about mustangs so please help me out
Click to expand...
Here's some more information that may help you to trouble shoot the crank with no start.

1996+ Crank with no start check list

1997 mustang wont ignite - Ford Mustang Forum

1997 mustang wont ignite 4.6L Tech
www.allfordmustangs.com
 
