96 GT cranking but won’t start

I just recently got a 96 gt and it’s having an issue where it will crank fine but not start. I tested the battery and alternator and they are putting out plenty of power. The fuel pumps are also working as they should. The guy I bought it from said that when he got the car the previous owner would dump a quart of oil in it every time the low oil light came on and so it was overfilled pretty bad. We changed the oil and put the correct amount in it and it ran fine for a week. Now it’s not starting and showing the low oil light. I’m wondering if it could be the low oil sensor that’s gone bad and making the ecu disable the car from starting? I don’t know much about mustangs so please help me out