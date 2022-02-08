97 cobra electrical problems

Hi all I have a 97 cobra I'm noticing a couple of electrical hiccups here and there. For example, the coolant low light comes on for a split second and goes off. It almost always comes on on a cold start. The coolant looks fine and topped up. The tachometer is finicky, it tends to work at higher speeds but at idle it shuts off. Both the tachometer and speedometer take a little while to get moving from a cold start. As I understand Fords with the C-NORMAL-H gauges it's okay for it to read anywhere in the Normal range but I was a little concerned today seeing it go over the halfway mark after a 20 minute drive just backing into the garage. I have also heard these are not super reliable either way, any words of advice?