97 cobra electrical problems

O

olcobra97

New Member
Feb 5, 2022
3
0
1
19
New York
Hi all I have a 97 cobra I'm noticing a couple of electrical hiccups here and there. For example, the coolant low light comes on for a split second and goes off. It almost always comes on on a cold start. The coolant looks fine and topped up. The tachometer is finicky, it tends to work at higher speeds but at idle it shuts off. Both the tachometer and speedometer take a little while to get moving from a cold start. As I understand Fords with the C-NORMAL-H gauges it's okay for it to read anywhere in the Normal range but I was a little concerned today seeing it go over the halfway mark after a 20 minute drive just backing into the garage. I have also heard these are not super reliable either way, any words of advice?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
2007 Mustang GT Cold Engine and Hesitation Problem
Replies
2
Views
747
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
McFly2
McFly2
A
1995 Mustang Cobra Radiator Fan operating only when A/C is on AND only for a few seconds!
Replies
1
Views
866
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
HISSIN50
HISSIN50
ChillPhatCat
Cold Start Issue... ACT Sensor? '89 LX 2.3L
Replies
28
Views
3K
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
ChillPhatCat
ChillPhatCat
S
Electrical 96 GT Electrical mystery
Replies
3
Views
778
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
BarnStang
97 Cobra no code misfire after eng replacement
Replies
1
Views
1K
SVT Tech Forum
BarnStang
BarnStang
Top Bottom