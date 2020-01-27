97 Mustang GT Engine Swap (Need Help)

Hello! New StangNet member here!



I have a 97 Mustang GT 4.6L and the engine recently starting knocking badly, it's to the end of its life. So many people telling me to sell it and get rid of it but it's the only vehicle I have truly enjoy driving so I've decided to engine swap.



I currently have it in the shop and wanted to know what engine I should swap it for.. I have a few ideas but not sure if they would work.



I wanted to swap with an 08 Crown Vic PI engine... Would I run into problems?



I heard the 96 97 and 98 year was built with weak rods so I really would like to stay away from them.



Any other engine suggestions would be highly appreciated! Preferably nothing that would require major modifications to the mounts etc..



Thank you!!