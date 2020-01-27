97 Mustang GT Engine Swap (Need Help)

W

Warleader165

New Member
Jan 27, 2020
1
0
1
22
Texas
Hello! New StangNet member here!

I have a 97 Mustang GT 4.6L and the engine recently starting knocking badly, it's to the end of its life. So many people telling me to sell it and get rid of it but it's the only vehicle I have truly enjoy driving so I've decided to engine swap.

I currently have it in the shop and wanted to know what engine I should swap it for.. I have a few ideas but not sure if they would work.

I wanted to swap with an 08 Crown Vic PI engine... Would I run into problems?

I heard the 96 97 and 98 year was built with weak rods so I really would like to stay away from them.

Any other engine suggestions would be highly appreciated! Preferably nothing that would require major modifications to the mounts etc..

Thank you!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
G 2001 V6 mustang engine swap The Welcome Wagon 9
dvelek 65 Mustang 289 Swap Engine or Rebuild Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
3 Swapping 2002 3.8 mustang engine to 99 mustang car 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
P Help!! Open Injector Circuit Codes SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 21
P Help!!! Injector circuit open on my 2004 swapped engine The Welcome Wagon 1
Similar threads
2001 V6 mustang engine swap
65 Mustang 289 Swap Engine or Rebuild
Swapping 2002 3.8 mustang engine to 99 mustang car
Help!! Open Injector Circuit Codes
Help!!! Injector circuit open on my 2004 swapped engine
Top Bottom