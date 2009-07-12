98 Mustang GT Engine Hesitation Problem

B

bevanoff

New Member
Jul 12, 2009
3
0
0
Hey everybody, i need some help solving my problem with my pony. I have a 98 mustang gt 4.6l engine is stock. the engine hesitates and bucks and will completely loose all power when under load, or heavy acceleration (merging on highway, going up hills). after the engine is at operating temperature, and wont let me go over 4000rpm before the engine cuts out completely. the weird thing is once the engine begins to loose power and hesitate if i shut off the engine and restart it it will have its power back for about 20 mins before it starts to hesitate again. its been hesitating for about 6 month now, and within the past week i got a check engine light with a code p1443 Evap purge valve fault. im wondering if it has to do with the computer cause when i restart the engine it runs fine for a short time...any ideas would be greatly appreciated i need to get this bad boy fixed...
 

  • Sponsors(?)


GDawg

GDawg

Founding Member
Mar 22, 2002
1,463
19
58
Colorado Springs, CO
I don't know but I found this on another board. Hope it helps...

Ford On Board Diagnostics II, (OBD II) code P1443 means that the evaporative emissions charcoal canister purge sensor did not detect any flow when the canister should have been purging into the engine intake system. The purging, controlled by the computer,takes place when certain conditions are met, such as engine speed and temperature.What the computer operates to effect this purging is a 12 volt solenoid valve, solenoid means it has a moving piston in it which covers/uncovers ports in the valve so that flow does/does not take place. The "gunk" coming out of the charcoal canister will sometimes cause this piston to stick, resulting in purging not taking place when it should, the sensor in the purge hose detects this and sets a fault/trouble code and also turns on the "Check Engine" light. The electrical windings in these valves seldom fail, but anything is possible. To locate and check this valve, first find the charcoal canister, it will be a round or rectangular black plastic "box" with several different size hoses attached to it. If in doubt that you've found it, look at the bottom, there will be a plastic foam filter there---make sure it is not plugged up---. Once you've located the canister, start following the hoses attached to it. One will go towards the engine, follow that one along until you find the control valve that it attaches to, that's the valve that's not operating. Several things you can do now, just buy a new one and hope it is not the wiring or computer that's at fault. If you want to check it and the wiring, first, with key off, disconnect the two wire connector from it. Use a 12 volt test lamp, turn the key to "run" and check for current at both wires in the connector, one sould have current. Next, connect the test lamp between the two wires in the connector, start the engine and let it warm up, then run the engine up to around 1500 RPM or so, the test light should come on, if it doesn't, then it is the wire that was "cold" when you checked for power at the connector. or the computer. If the light comes on, then it is the valve. Remove it from the vehicle and clean it with an aerosol can of carburetor cleaner,use the "straw" that comes with the can and spray the cleaner into both hose nipples on the valve, alternatly spraying and shaking the valve. When you no longer get brown "gunk" coming out of the valve, reinstall it in the vehicle, but leave, if possible, the hose from the cannister disconnected. Start the car and let it warm up, (if need be), now raise the RPMs to 1500 or so. valve should now open and a vacuum should be present at the open nipple. If so, the problem is cured. On some OBD II equipped vehicles, repairing some problems will cause the computer to turn off the check engine light if the fault is no longer detected, other vehicles require that the computer be interfaced with and the code purged with a scan tool. Any questions, don't hesitate to ask. I'm curious as to what "Inspection Station" would not have sophisticated enough instrumentation to analyze the cause of a P1443 fault code.
 
bhuff30

bhuff30

Founding Member
Dec 11, 2001
6,035
35
129
Olathe KS
I have the same very common P1443 code on my 97 GT and it has caused no drivablity problems. It is strictly related to the emissions system, specifically the carbon canister purge and I can't see how it could cause such a huge problem at WOT. My CEL has been on and off for the last 2 years with this code and absolutely no drivablity problems.

My best guess is a bad fuel pump. I say that because it sounds to me like the engine is going very lean at higher loads. The old fuel pump probably just isn't able to keep up with the demand. As for why it is better after letting the car sit for 20min... because it gives the pump a chance to cool down. To confirm if it is the fuel pump or a fuel related problem, put a gauge on the fuel rail. At WOT, it should read a steady 39-40psi. If it drops below that at higher rpm, you found the problem.
 
T

Tgriff27

New Member
Nov 24, 2014
8
0
1
27
Did you ever figured out the problem? I'm having the same exact problem and can't figure it out at all.
 
C

CovidStang98

New Member
Jun 2, 2020
4
0
1
32
03102
Fuel pump and filter did the trick for me. Fuel pressure read 28 at idle. Pulled out thr bucket full of dirt and gunk. After new pump pressure went up to 50 psi at idle. No more hesitstion! Car sat for a while before I bought it. Same 98 mustang gt. Similar symptoms! Hopefully this helps.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Engine 1989 Mustang 5.0 Full Throttle Drops Rpm Hesitation And Popping Noises Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
T 98 Mustang Gt Engine Hesitation Problem Can't Figure It Out 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
T 98 Mustang Gt Engine Hesitation Problem Can't Figure It Out SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
H 8 bolt crank to 6 bolt crank swap???? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
M 1968 ford mustang coupe engine swap budget 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
C 1995 Mustang 5.0 HO standalone harness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
S 05 Mustang GT Engine Wiring Harness Diagram 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
DarkoStoj 1968 Mustang Fastback Build Thread - GT350R Engine & BMW DCT Trans 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 10
B Crown Vic-Mustang GT engine swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
nathanruschill 2000 Mustang Gt auto starting issue!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
rx79gez8gundam 1996-1998 4.6L SOHC Engine Harness Connector C210 Pinout SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
K HELP! Nasty Grinding noise coming from center of the engine/ Mustang 06 v6 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
dvelek Exhaust System 65 Mustang 347 Engine Swap Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
W 97 Mustang GT Engine Swap From 2011 CVPI Injectors SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
S 07 mustang gt engine wiring harness 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 9
W 97 Mustang GT Engine Swap (Need Help) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Z building a 1966 mustang straight 6 200ci on a budget Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
G 2001 V6 mustang engine swap The Welcome Wagon 9
dvelek 65 Mustang 289 Swap Engine or Rebuild Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
3 Swapping 2002 3.8 mustang engine to 99 mustang car 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J 93 mustang breaking up during acceleration 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 11
P Help!! Open Injector Circuit Codes SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 21
P Help!!! Injector circuit open on my 2004 swapped engine The Welcome Wagon 1
N 1999 mustang v6 5 speed blown engine at 245,000 miles what will fit in directly The Welcome Wagon 4
L 2010 mustang v6 engine swap. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M How to install a 1972 ford inline 6 cylinder 200 engine into a 1983 Ford Mustang which had a V6? Compatibility issues with engine / transmission? The Welcome Wagon 1
S 1993 Mustang GT will not display check engine light until it is turned over and will not throw codes... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
R 95 Mustang GT Auto Mods 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
W 1990 mustang treated badly, needs restore engine upgrade 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
M 2019 mustang gt engine popping 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
T 2008 V6 Mustang - Cranking but no start on occasion - When engine is warm??? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
L What's it Worth? 1977 Mustang Cobra II What is it Worth?!?!? 2
WildFire07 Engine Engine Stalls with AC on 2007 Mustang GT 4.6L 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 20
M 02 mustang misfire 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
D Engine Looking for advice on a cobra swap into a gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
H 67 Mustang IFS - Street Rod Engineering 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
0 Progress Thread 2003 Ford Mustang GT Build Log 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 92
Cool Beans For Sale 1968 Mustang Engine Crossmember Wheels/Tires/Brakes 0
M 1989 Mustang LX 5.0 engine problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
S 1996 Mustang (Originally a V6 232) Engine Swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
0 Engine tick and vibration 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
J HELP 2005 Mustang Gt PCM, ENGINE FAILSAFE MODE 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M Mustang 2002 Idle/ starting the car when the engine is hot problems. ( help ) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
K Best engine rebuild kit for 92 Ford Mustang 2.3L 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 10
D Washed engine bay on 3 valve mustang 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
T Engine 2008 Mustang V6 4.0L and 2008 Crown Vic V8 4.6L engine swap 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
M 1983 engine going into 1989 mustang lx 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
A 2006 ford mustang v6 ticking noise coming from engine 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
J 1985 mustang gt 5.0L carb (M) serial code engine wiring harness and under dash wiring harness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S 2009 4.0 V6 Mustang - Engine Removal + Replacement 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom