98 v6 mustang stalling when in drive unless gas pressed

G

gonzalesjon

New Member
Jan 9, 2023
1
0
0
32
Glendale
I'm currently having issues when I put my mustang in drive it stalls out. If left in r n or p it idles fine. If I give it gas it will run fine in d and hit into n while stopping it will idle fine. Then I can drive like this but keeping it in drive without revving or driving it will shut down. So far I replaced the iac, the spark plug wires, spark plugs are fairly new, new battery, alternator, water pump, ac. I'm scatching my head and I'm thinking it's either the tps or speed sensor I have some pics please help me the stupid emissions are coming.
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20230108-183430_Torque.jpg
    Screenshot_20230108-183430_Torque.jpg
    199 KB · Views: 4
  • Screenshot_20230108-183424_Torque.jpg
    Screenshot_20230108-183424_Torque.jpg
    208.8 KB · Views: 5
  • Screenshot_20230108-183415_Torque.jpg
    Screenshot_20230108-183415_Torque.jpg
    206.9 KB · Views: 3
  • Screenshot_20230108-183415_Torque.jpg
    Screenshot_20230108-183415_Torque.jpg
    206.9 KB · Views: 3
  • Screenshot_20230108-183407_Torque.jpg
    Screenshot_20230108-183407_Torque.jpg
    205 KB · Views: 2
  • Screenshot_20230108-183355_Torque.jpg
    Screenshot_20230108-183355_Torque.jpg
    206.5 KB · Views: 2
  • Screenshot_20230108-183355_Torque.jpg
    Screenshot_20230108-183355_Torque.jpg
    206.5 KB · Views: 2
  • Screenshot_20230108-183343_Torque.jpg
    Screenshot_20230108-183343_Torque.jpg
    197.5 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Fox Drivability issues
Replies
37
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
T
Mustang 01 v6 idiot surprise.
Replies
7
Views
824
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
mikeah
Hello!
Replies
5
Views
349
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
5
03 v6 Running Lean after Load
Replies
0
Views
366
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
5ziggy5
5
S
98 mustang gt 4.6l rough idle even worse when it gets warmed up
Replies
6
Views
546
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Salsage
S
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu