98 v6 mustang stalling when in drive unless gas pressed

I'm currently having issues when I put my mustang in drive it stalls out. If left in r n or p it idles fine. If I give it gas it will run fine in d and hit into n while stopping it will idle fine. Then I can drive like this but keeping it in drive without revving or driving it will shut down. So far I replaced the iac, the spark plug wires, spark plugs are fairly new, new battery, alternator, water pump, ac. I'm scatching my head and I'm thinking it's either the tps or speed sensor I have some pics please help me the stupid emissions are coming.