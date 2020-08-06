99 GT ECU Anti Theft

Hi all new to the site and new GT owner,, I bought a 99 GT about 4 days ago was driving down the road and the car died out ended up having to get it towed home, the Anti Theft light is blinking at first started reading about it I thought it was the PATS system but further reading made it seem like the PATS wouldnt cause the car to die while driving down the road, I have tried all the Internet fixes I could try from the internet, it cranks fine but doesnt seem to be fireing also there is little to no preasure on the fuel rails, any help would be great, Thanks for any help. Forgot to say the anti theft light blinks 1 the 6 error code