I was trying to get another mustang running and swapping parts back and forth, then got the bright idea to disconnect everything and tape it up to spray the engine bay and put new wire loom (it does look a lot better) but now the car won’t start sometimes and if it does start has very poor throttle response and will die on me. Ran thru the cranks but doesn’t start check list have spark at coil have spark at number 5 I know it said to check number 1 I will do so if needed. It was just in a lot more convenient place, have a fuel pressure gauge on when I put the key on it reads 39. So maybe the injectors aren’t firing? Or I must be missing something I triple checked the distributor and I was able to time it to 14 degrees. Not sure if I missed the compression stroke. Triple checked firing order as well. Can’t think of to much else. Maybe the spark plugs are no good? It sat for a while and is low on gas I’m going to grab some gas now but I ran codes and here they are. I know there’s a lot to fix for sure but it ran great before.



KOEO

63

31

81

82

85

87

84

KOER

98

63

Any help would be greatly appreciated and one problem I have for sure is my fuel pump runs constantly. I can hear it pushing the gas thru the lines to the rail.