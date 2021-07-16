For Sale A9L and A9P's for sale

mikestang63

mikestang63

SN Certified Technician
Aug 27, 2012
10,185
6,957
204
In the garage
I have a few unsealed A9L and A9P's for sale. They are in good working order and nothing wrong with them. I am just thinning out my supply a little to pay for other projectss. These now sell for $400 + on Ebay which I am tired of dealing with. I will sell these to Stangnet members for $350 shipped in the US. If you do not like the price them move on. I don't have time to argue about prices on Fox Body cars and parts.

Location: Boca Raton FL

Here are pictures of some available
 

Attachments

  • a9p.jpg
    a9p.jpg
    146 KB · Views: 2
  • a9p1.jpg
    a9p1.jpg
    146.9 KB · Views: 1
  • a9p2.jpg
    a9p2.jpg
    125 KB · Views: 1
  • a9l2.jpg
    a9l2.jpg
    178.7 KB · Views: 1
  • a9l8.jpg
    a9l8.jpg
    154.8 KB · Views: 2
  • A9L21.jpg
    A9L21.jpg
    363.9 KB · Views: 2
  • A9L31.jpg
    A9L31.jpg
    339.4 KB · Views: 1
  • A9L32.jpg
    A9L32.jpg
    379.6 KB · Views: 2
  • a9p.jpg
    a9p.jpg
    146 KB · Views: 1
  • a9p1.jpg
    a9p1.jpg
    146.9 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mikestang63
For Sale Fox Body EEC's, Engine Harnesses, Fuel Injection Harnesses
Replies
0
Views
197
Engine and Power Adder
mikestang63
mikestang63
mikestang63
Could not pass this up .. guess the AOD is out
Replies
12
Views
518
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
L
For Sale Fuel stuff for sale
Replies
0
Views
475
Other Classifieds
LongRange308
L
01HellionGT
For Sale Connecticut Mustang GT Parts For Sale
Replies
5
Views
194
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
01HellionGT
01HellionGT
D
For Sale Like new Raxiom Gen5 tail lights for S-197
Replies
4
Views
332
Interior Exterior Parts
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom