I have a few unsealed A9L and A9P's for sale. They are in good working order and nothing wrong with them. I am just thinning out my supply a little to pay for other projectss. These now sell for $400 + on Ebay which I am tired of dealing with. I will sell these to Stangnet members for $350 shipped in the US. If you do not like the price them move on. I don't have time to argue about prices on Fox Body cars and parts.



Location: Boca Raton FL



Here are pictures of some available