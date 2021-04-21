Fox Absent a few years, now all the old parts are gone...or expensive.

Hi guys. Had a fully decked out 93 vert years ago, then started dabbling with my son's old 92 he left behind. Took a 6 year break and now back to fixing it up. What I didn't expect was I am finding all the old parts I was familiar with seem to be gone. I could pick up ton's at Summit or many mustang shops but now nothing. Example: I had some world heads and a cobra intake on my 93. Also had an Edelbrock performer intake. All the basics parts for the engines seem gone.
What is the go-to head or intake parts these days? I was looking for a cobra intake but holy cow....the old $359 price is now in the thousands?!
I was hoping to find a few Bolt-on items I could do at home....heads, intake, etc. I just don't see them anymore. Is it all gone now for these 79-93 cars? No more of these parts being made? Just sad to me...miss opening up the catalog and seeing lot's of parts available to pick from.
 

Have you looked for any car parts lately? This is a pretty bad time to get back into fixing a car, the pandemic is still having a major impact on parts availability and probably will for another year before companies get back up to speed. Raw materials are in short supply and expensive.
 
