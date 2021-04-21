Hi guys. Had a fully decked out 93 vert years ago, then started dabbling with my son's old 92 he left behind. Took a 6 year break and now back to fixing it up. What I didn't expect was I am finding all the old parts I was familiar with seem to be gone. I could pick up ton's at Summit or many mustang shops but now nothing. Example: I had some world heads and a cobra intake on my 93. Also had an Edelbrock performer intake. All the basics parts for the engines seem gone.

What is the go-to head or intake parts these days? I was looking for a cobra intake but holy cow....the old $359 price is now in the thousands?!

I was hoping to find a few Bolt-on items I could do at home....heads, intake, etc. I just don't see them anymore. Is it all gone now for these 79-93 cars? No more of these parts being made? Just sad to me...miss opening up the catalog and seeing lot's of parts available to pick from.