Adjustable Fuel Pressure Regulator

When I do my intake swap I've decided to upgrade the stock regulator to an adjustable one. What is a reasonably priced unit I should look at? I don't need anything with a gauge port or anything fancy looking since engine dress up is not on my list. I just want reliable unit at a decent price.
Which ones would you suggest? Is there anything in particular I should be looking at with regard to range of adjustability?
My final setup will include 70mm MAF, 65MM TB with Explorer Intake, stock 19lb injectors, stock E7 heads, 1.7 full roller rockers, stock cam and full aftermarket exhaust.
