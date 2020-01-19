Suspension Adjustable Rear Upper Control Arms

My92cashtrap

My92cashtrap

Member
May 11, 2019
39
9
18
55
Holland MI
Over the winter I will be replacing my rear upper and lower control arms. My initial plan was to purchase Max Motorsports upper and lower control arms. Their recommendation for uppers is the Ford Racing stamped non adjustable arm.

I will also be installing Steeda lowering springs and Koni struts/shocks.

Do I need adjustable upper arms? Do I need to worry about my pinion angle with modest lowering? This is my sunny day weekend raucous car. I'll never track the car, and if I drag it, it'll be maybe once a year max.

TIA
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
H Wheels-Tires Extreme Tire Wear/Rear Misalignment SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
Kumm3 SOLD Steeda Adjustable Upper Rear Control Arms & Spherical Axle Bushings - 79-04 Suspension Parts 0
Kumm3 SOLD Steeda Adjustable Upper Rear Control Arms & Spherical Axle Bushings - 79-04 Suspension Parts 0
pearlnotchback Rear Adjustable Upper Control Arms Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
axeman i need help adjusting rear upper and lower control arms! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Similar threads
Wheels-Tires Extreme Tire Wear/Rear Misalignment
SOLD Steeda Adjustable Upper Rear Control Arms & Spherical Axle Bushings - 79-04
SOLD Steeda Adjustable Upper Rear Control Arms & Spherical Axle Bushings - 79-04
Rear Adjustable Upper Control Arms
i need help adjusting rear upper and lower control arms!
Top Bottom