Over the winter I will be replacing my rear upper and lower control arms. My initial plan was to purchase Max Motorsports upper and lower control arms. Their recommendation for uppers is the Ford Racing stamped non adjustable arm.



I will also be installing Steeda lowering springs and Koni struts/shocks.



Do I need adjustable upper arms? Do I need to worry about my pinion angle with modest lowering? This is my sunny day weekend raucous car. I'll never track the car, and if I drag it, it'll be maybe once a year max.



TIA