Advice for a ~450HP 351w build

Mar 27, 2021
Bath, United Kingdom
Hi all, I wanted to get some advice about building a 351w going into a 1969 Mustang for the street/weekend driver that could make around 450HP - it doesn't necessarily have to be at the low end.

Here are some of the goals I'd like to hit with this engine:
-Stock 351w displacment (avoid boring or stroking if possible)
-7k max RPM
-Makes around 450HP (I'm not too worried about torque figures)
-Pretty decent fuel economy (At least 10mpg, preferably 15+mpg)
-(Optional) A stock sounding idle rather than a lumpy big cam idle

I'm a complete noob at engines, so some terminology may be lost on me. I'd like to learn more and build my own engine rather than outsourcing an engine builder or buying a crate motor. I'd plan to use an aftermarket block (Iron Eagle or Man O' War) and forged internals so that I don't need to worry about weaknesses with stock blocks or internals.

Is what I want to achieve realistically possible? I don't mind spending money if it means achieving the goals I'm aiming for. The primary idea is to have a stock style 351W that produces more power than originally from the factory, but has more horsepower and can rev a bit higher. If possible, I'd like to be able to maintain a decent fuel economy as I'm based in England, where fuel is a lot more expensive than in America. I'd rather trade some horsepower for better fuel economy if that's what it comes down to. I can appreciate this is a classic engine after all where fuel economy is not really a thing you consider, but I'd like to boost fuel economy where possible.

What would be the primary way to make more power if keeping stock displacement? Would it be better flowing heads, a more aggressive cam profile, a larger carb? I'd like to avoid increasing the displacement for the sake of originality and trying to decrease fuel consumption from having a bigger displacement.
 

I'd plan to use an aftermarket block (Iron Eagle or Man O' War) and forged internals so that I don't need to worry about weaknesses with stock blocks or internals.
At 450 horsepower there is nothing to worry about with a stock 351w block.

If you start with a roller 351w block out of a mid-90s pickup, you've got the perfect foundation to build on.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8SsieMdmYk


4:40 into that video, a bone-stock, junkyard-sourced 351w roller truck engine with an Edelbrock top-end package beat your goal by 10 horsepower... Then kept playing with combinations including adding a turbo and got 650 horsepower with the stock truck block.

Spend your money in better places than an aftermarket block unless you're planning to stroke it out or boost it.
 
That's impressive, I didn't think you could make power so easily with a junkyard block. I take it the build had upgraded internals rather than stock though?

Spend your money in better places than an aftermarket block unless you're planning to stroke it out or boost it.
Where would you recommend reinvesting that money in the engine? Better flowing heads? I'd happily make more HP if it doesn't sacrifice fuel economy, but I have no idea what point the trade-off is.
 
