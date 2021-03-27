Advice for a ~450HP 351w build

Hi all, I wanted to get some advice about building a 351w going into a 1969 Mustang for the street/weekend driver that could make around 450HP - it doesn't necessarily have to be at the low end.



Here are some of the goals I'd like to hit with this engine:

-Stock 351w displacment (avoid boring or stroking if possible)

-7k max RPM

-Makes around 450HP (I'm not too worried about torque figures)

-Pretty decent fuel economy (At least 10mpg, preferably 15+mpg)

-(Optional) A stock sounding idle rather than a lumpy big cam idle



I'm a complete noob at engines, so some terminology may be lost on me. I'd like to learn more and build my own engine rather than outsourcing an engine builder or buying a crate motor. I'd plan to use an aftermarket block (Iron Eagle or Man O' War) and forged internals so that I don't need to worry about weaknesses with stock blocks or internals.



Is what I want to achieve realistically possible? I don't mind spending money if it means achieving the goals I'm aiming for. The primary idea is to have a stock style 351W that produces more power than originally from the factory, but has more horsepower and can rev a bit higher. If possible, I'd like to be able to maintain a decent fuel economy as I'm based in England, where fuel is a lot more expensive than in America. I'd rather trade some horsepower for better fuel economy if that's what it comes down to. I can appreciate this is a classic engine after all where fuel economy is not really a thing you consider, but I'd like to boost fuel economy where possible.



What would be the primary way to make more power if keeping stock displacement? Would it be better flowing heads, a more aggressive cam profile, a larger carb? I'd like to avoid increasing the displacement for the sake of originality and trying to decrease fuel consumption from having a bigger displacement.