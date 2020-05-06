Advice for cobra IRS swap?

ClayBelt
Feb 21, 2020
- 25
- 4
- 13
- 20
Got a 2001 Cobra IRS coming in in the next week or two that is going to go in my 1986 SVO. Anyone got any advice regarding the swap, dos/donts, parts, etc?
