Advice needed for Foxbody build

Hey everyone I just bought a 1989 GT, manual. The car's got the following modifications done to it:
- GT40 Cylinder heads
- GT40 ported Intake Manifold
- Fuel Sending Unit
- Fuel pump with filter sock
- 24Lb injectors
- 76 mm BBK Map sensor
- 75mm BBK throttle body
- BBK cold air intake
- BBK short tube headers
- Flowmaster catback
- Engines bored 40,000 over
- E303 cam
So the car runs fine but it's been sitting on a farm for 4 years, so I'm gonna take my sweet time getting this car restored for next summer. Just for my peace of mind, I will be pulling the engine and inspecting it to see it's condition because apparently the engine was rebuilt but I have doubts.
My questions:
A) Should I keep the GT40 Intake manifold (not installed yet) or should I sell it and instead get a Edelbrock RPM II
B) Should I keep the GT40 heads or instead just invest in some AFR 165's or 185's
C) Any other modifications I can do to get the most out of my engine?
D) Any engine care tips considering the cars been sitting for a while.
Goal: Have the car making 400hp, 400 ft lb's of trq
Sorry in advance if I'm missing important details, its my first post.
