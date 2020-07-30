Advice needed for Foxbody build

Hey everyone I just bought a 1989 GT, manual. The car's got the following modifications done to it:

- GT40 Cylinder heads

- GT40 ported Intake Manifold

- Fuel Sending Unit

- Fuel pump with filter sock

- 24Lb injectors

- 76 mm BBK Map sensor

- 75mm BBK throttle body

- BBK cold air intake

- BBK short tube headers

- Flowmaster catback

- Engines bored 40,000 over

- E303 cam



So the car runs fine but it's been sitting on a farm for 4 years, so I'm gonna take my sweet time getting this car restored for next summer. Just for my peace of mind, I will be pulling the engine and inspecting it to see it's condition because apparently the engine was rebuilt but I have doubts.



My questions:

A) Should I keep the GT40 Intake manifold (not installed yet) or should I sell it and instead get a Edelbrock RPM II



B) Should I keep the GT40 heads or instead just invest in some AFR 165's or 185's



C) Any other modifications I can do to get the most out of my engine?



D) Any engine care tips considering the cars been sitting for a while.



Goal: Have the car making 400hp, 400 ft lb's of trq



Sorry in advance if I'm missing important details, its my first post.