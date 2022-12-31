Alarm going off within minutes of locking the doors.

This just started. It's really wet here right now. Rain that's freezing.

A while back I would have strange electrical problems where when the car was frozen and I would hit the unlock driver door button from the inside the horn would honk a single honk. Almost guaranteed when it's frozen here.

Now this just started where I've turned off my car and locked it and then a couple minutes later my alarm goes off. I have to leave the door unlocked so it won't go off.

I'm thinking there's a short to metal somewhere but have no idea where to start.

Any suggestions?
 

