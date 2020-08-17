Amazing oil disappearing on dipstick trick

I

Inneh

New Member
Aug 4, 2020
1
0
1
38
Seattle, WA
I did a light search on this but the results are vastly overwhelmed by people that have simply not added the appropriate amount of oil after a change.

I recently got a 2000 3.8, upon purchasing I went through the regular fluid checks, oil looked decent and of a good enough level that I decided to wait a bit on an oil change. I've driven less than 1000 miles so far and checked again just for fun. Lots of oil way high on the dipstick before wipe. Wipe, recheck and dry. Erm. Okay. So I added a quart to see what I was dealing with. Dry again. Ran for a minute. Checked, oil up the dipstick, wiped, and dry on the recheck.

Can anyone tell me what the hell I'm missing here? Is it possible it is just going through THAT much oil and it is THAT low?! Oil pressure has been consistent and good according to factory gauge... however I also know from experience sometimes the factory gauges suck. I'm headed a couple blocks to get some more oil while I wait for enlightenment.
 

