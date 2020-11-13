I have ceramic coated shorty headers. I will be running a Bassani Catted X-pipe. I have seen that there are some ceramic coated mid-pipes on the market (maybe not so much for the fox). Is there any value in this?I know i can't get the cats coated, but these two tubes are separate. Any value in getting these coated? Doing so would have ceramic coating from the headers down to approx under the shifter area.Or don't bother?