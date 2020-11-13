Exhaust Any value in ceramic coating H-pipe?

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,781
10,070
224
Massachusetts
I have ceramic coated shorty headers. I will be running a Bassani Catted X-pipe. I have seen that there are some ceramic coated mid-pipes on the market (maybe not so much for the fox). Is there any value in this?

I know i can't get the cats coated, but these two tubes are separate. Any value in getting these coated? Doing so would have ceramic coating from the headers down to approx under the shifter area.

Or don't bother?

1605280201891.png
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
Opinion thread headers
Replies
3
Views
295
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
T
Engine 306 to 331
Replies
4
Views
442
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
B
For Sale 99 - 04 Mustang H-pipe with working Cats for sale
Replies
0
Views
344
Other Classifieds
BrokeStroker
B
Dscraggle
94 Cobra Moral Dilemma
Replies
12
Views
711
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
D
Exhaust video
Replies
1
Views
219
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
John Dirks Jr
John Dirks Jr
Top Bottom