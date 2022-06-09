Anybody needing any advice on a convertible top replacement?

I bought my dads 87 Mustang over 20 years ago. When I finally was able to put some time and money into her, one of the most important things to replace was the convertible top.

I bought a vinyl replacement top (I really wanted cloth but at the time they were hard to find) thinking all the while I was going to do it myself.

After seeing several video's of mostly amateur's installations and seeing how they looked after they were done, I decided to pay a pro. HOLY COW, I got quotes of $1,800-$2,200 and they were so booked up it was going to take 2 months to get on the schedule.

So I said to myself, what do I have to loose? The replacement top was relatively cheap, $320 or so and I purchased a headliner which the car never had.

So if anybody is interested, I learned from trial and error how to install this top.

Let me know.