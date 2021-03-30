First noticed my throttle cutting out at any speed. Even WOT when held for 1-2 seconds, drops back to barely above idle. Video is me locking it into 5th gear so I didn't go too fast. Then I noticed the speed control would turn on, but I could not set it. Then I got a random message about the hill start feature not being available, which I thought was only a manual trans feature? I went out tonight to get something from my car, and my 3rd tail light was fully lit. I opened the car door, all the external and internal lights came on properly. When I shut the door, about 20 second later, they all turned off except for all 3 brake lights. They stayed on for about 10 minutes until I unhooked the battery. Hoping a reset will do something, but not optimistic. Any ideas for me? 2015 Auto GT with about 70k miles, bought brand new, first major issue I've had except the common AC failure under warranty.