OPR Mustang Transmission Wiring Harness - Manual 100625 (87-93 5.0L) FREE SHIPPING! Restoration Repair. Your Mustangs transmission wiring harness is exposed to heat, wear, road debris and the elements on a daily basis, all of whi

swap to 5-spd ECU

Repin O2 harness (if applicable. 1987 and early 1988 do not have the jumper. Verify no voltage on pin 46 before hooking up 5-spd ECU)

Swap to manual trans body harness which has provisions for NGS on top of T5

There are two switches that would contribute to a code 67. One is on the clutch pedal, and the other is on the transmission.WHen a car is swapped over to a 5-spd, the trans harness should be changed out as the AOD harness does not have the provision to hook up the NGS on top of the T5. You can either buy a new harness, or just add two wires and tie into the harness at the drivers side kick panel.You should also really consider swapping to a 5-spd ECU as well. I know many people say it's not necessary, but you will get some odd, quirky behavior from time to time (hanging idle for example) with the AOD ecu.1987's do not have a look on the O2 harness that needs to be repinned. Take a look to verify this.Really, when performing an AOD to 5-spd swap, the following electrical items should be done. I know some will disagree, but this would be how it would be done from the factory so IMHO it's the correct way to do the conversionOf course, you'll want to test the switch on the clutch pedal. Usually if the starter safety is working, the switch is working in terms of triggering the contacts for the NGS plug on the clutch switch. You can always unplug it and jumper it with a 5A blade fuse for testing purposes.