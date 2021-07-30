1970machwon
Hey all, I did an AOD to T5 swap earlier when my auto trans crapped out shortly after a rebuild, and i just recently begun to check codes and ended up getting a Key on engine off code 67 along with many other emissions related codes (previous owner yanked it all). I did the test with clutch pressed down, neutral, A/C off. I’m trying to figure out if i did something wrong electrically during my swap. I’m running a 1987 harness that has been converted to MAF, with an A9P computer, and I have an all new clutch safety switch along with most of the other manual trans swap goodies. My car has an idle surge and has a tendency to stall when the clutch is pressed in while driving at a high RPM. Having the AC on makes the issue a lot worse with added load. These driveability issues could be unrelated but I’ve heard some people just have weird symptoms.
Where do i begin to look to troubleshoot this code? Was there anything that needed to be repinned at the harness with a trans swap? I’m unsure about the whole o2 harness thing as well. Do i need to do it to my car if i have all AOD electrical wiring/computer?
I realize this is a bit of a text dump, I’ve just been fighting issues for a while and im trying to give as much info as possible. Thank you!
