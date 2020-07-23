Astro performance phone number

Rebecca.haynes
New Member
-
- Jul 23, 2020
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 28
Trying to contact Astro for a trans we ordered for our build months ago. Can’t get a response by email and can’t find a phone number. Does anyone have a valid number I can try? Thanks!
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|M
|Anyone have any experience with Astro Performance?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|6
|Astro Performance Warehouse
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|2
|astro performance super alloy t5
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|1
|Astro Performance G-Force T-5
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|6
|For Sale 93 mustang gt convertible 347 Astro A5
|Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
|3
|4
|Drivetrain Astro A5 Anyone Running This Transmission?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|F
|Astro A5 Install....bad 3rd Gear Vibration
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|9
|Astro Rebuilt Or New T5z
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|8
|M
|Fox Tko Or Astro
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|16
|W
|SOLD Astro A5 Transmission
|Drivetrain Parts
|1
|WTB: astro a5 trans
|Drivetrain Parts
|0
|8
|Astro 5speed
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|62
|W
|astro
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|2
|6
|Is there much difference in an Astro T5 or a Gforce T5?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|Anyone with a Gforce or Astro T-5 Upgrade?
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|2
|who heard of or is running ( astro gears )
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|1
|K
|Tremec, Astro, G-Force...smooth shifting?
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|9
|M
|Mom's Astro Minivan HELP ME! Tranny!!
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|3
|C
|For Sale Ford Performance M-4204-M Super 8.8" Traction-Lok with 3.55:1 Ring and pinion
|S550 Mustangs for Sale (2015+)
|0
|S
|KCMO performance/inspection shop
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|2
|I
|VMP performance
|2015+ Specific Tech
|0
|WTB/Trade Looking for used edelbrock 7121 performer rpm intake manifold
|Engine and Power Adder
|0
|C
|Wobble sound but not affecting performance
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|2
|Automatic trans for performance
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|SOLD 47lb ford performance injectors
|Engine and Power Adder
|11
|F
|For Sale 2015 mustang gt performance pack
|S550 Mustangs for Sale (2015+)
|1
|F
|For Sale 2015 - 2019 Ford Performance Racing (FPR) Rear Cowl Extension Brace
|S550 Mustangs for Sale (2015+)
|3
|O
|289 high performance in a 302 block?
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|0
|B
|I6 performance? 1973 250
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|3
|D
|exhaust swap for cars with active valve performance exhaust feature
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|1
|On3 Performance Install Tips
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|S
|Tire size / performance question
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|0
|B
|SOLD 1993 Mustang cobra 48k original miles owned and built by Johnny Lightning JLP Performance. $28,000
|Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
|4
|D
|4.6 2v Budget Performance Rebuild
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|M
|Performance pack brake question
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|7
|Fox My stock 91 GT performs better on 87 gas
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|11
|R
|Ford Performance Programmer
|2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
|1
|Ford performance Fuel injectors
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|G
|For Sale 99 Mustang Gt w/On3 Performance 68mm BB turbo
|SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
|0
|M
|Refinishing performance pack wheels
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|3
|14 gt performance questions
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|7
|J
|Does Ford Performance make 3.73 gear for v6 mustangs?
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|8
|Brakes Master cylinder ID help, bad brake performance after PBR swap.
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|Engine Alternator Bracket / Water Pump
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|6
|N
|347 Mustang RHD Australian. Im new just sayin Gday
|The Welcome Wagon
|3
|T
|Performance exhaust
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|10
|J
|2009 GT performance mods.
|2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
|3
|R
|Edelbrock performer Rpm intake manifold hardware and alternator bracket
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|1
|For Sale Ford Performance 4.10 Gear
|Drivetrain Parts
|8
|J
|Edelbrock performer rpm heads
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|16