At the end of my ROPE!!! S.O.S

Long story short....

I can’t get this car to start . Last year it died on me and I brought it to the dealership I work at and had a mustang guy fix it. list of stuff we replaced
-coil
-TFI
-alternator
-distributor
- MSD
> drove it home and had wayyy more power than it ever did , got it in the driveway . Went back out the next morning and started and died right away .. now it cranks but will not start . I have since went through the “checklist” on the site as best as I could but am coming up with the same result . Recently I replaced the ignition module and unhooked the msd - checked for spark and it flashes once and then nothing. Checked all grounds and they look good. Checked all the wiring I could and everything looks fine. What should I be looking for ? ANY help would be lifesaving as I am losing my sh*t over here .
 

