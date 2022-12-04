Fox B303 GT40p Power Estimate

93CalypsoConvert

93CalypsoConvert

Active Member
Nov 26, 2020
134
49
38
I'm sure somewhere there is another post about this but I'm too lazy to go find it. Also, there is not a dyno close to me so I can't go see for myself.

I have a holley sniper efi system, high performance intake manifold, iron GT40p heads, B303, stock rockers, stock bottom end, 1 5/8 shorty headers, no emissions, and exhaust is just two flowmaster 40s.

I'm guessing around 250-270 crank? If anyone has some real numbers let me know.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
23,718
8,768
203
You could find something close here:
stangnet.com

Guess My H P !!! - The Dyno & 1/4 Mile Time Thread

UPDATE - FastDriver (26AUG13): After some recent interest in the forums, this thread is again active. Please feel free to add your own dyno, timeslip, and mods. The more details you can provide, the better. Posts without documentation will eventually be deleted. This thread exists to give...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
Unless you're more lazy than me :jester:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonRP
Seemingly random 'will it fit' and 'how well does it work' kinds of questions...
Replies
19
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
R
Electrical Hard to Start, Rough Idle, Won't Rev Up/Barely Any Power to Drive
Replies
21
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
M
S
Should I mod the 302 or run the 390?
Replies
35
Views
5K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
DBegley
D
S
Fuel 1995 stock Mustang EFI vs aftermarket TBI or Edelbrock injection? Jag Project Car
Replies
13
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
a91what
a91what
T
What's it Worth? 1989 GT - What's it worth?
Replies
2
Views
2K
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu