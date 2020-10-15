Bad exhaust gasses / emission test failed

Hi!This is my first postI have a 93 GT Vert.I did not pass the smog/emission test because of bad gases - lambda was 1.28 at 3000 rpm.I brought the car to a workshop in my town after I sealed some exhaust leaks. There was a big leak on the pipe that leads to the smog pump.I thought this must have been the issue as the leak was in front of the catalytic converters so I just wanted to get my gases tested.Before I brought the car to the workshop I did also smoke-test the exhaust system as well as the vacuum lines in the engine bay to make sure there's no other leak.I could only see smoke coming out of the holes of the EGR valve (the ones that point direction throttle body) as long as the throttle "butterfly" was closed. On "wide open" there was no more smoke exiting the EGR valve.I did a rebuild of the car in the last 7 months.Engine parts I changed:* fuel pump* bigger throttle body (the water inlets original TB had been rusted and I already had a bigger new TB incl. spacer at home)* water distributor tube on top of the engine (had a massive hole)* water pump + gaskets* thermostat + gaskets* gaskets for timing chain housing* new silicone water hoses (all)* new heater core* new original Ford spark plug wires* new hoses for the charcoal canister - self-made* fresh gas* new oil filter and new oilI removed the valve covers and the intake but did NOT install new gaskets as the old ones still looked fine to me.I checked for leaks by spraying engine starter spray around the gasket area but the engine did not rev up.I set the idle based on this video:The engine itself is stock.I only have a cold air intake with the stock air mass meter.The guys in the workshop said today (2 days later after I dropped the car off) they have no idea about that car and need to gather information.They told me they think it might be the fuel pump, the fuel filter, or the fuel jets that create bad exhaust gasses.I am a hobby mechanic but completely lost at the moment.I am quite worried that these guys might mess up my car by not knowing where to start and what to do.Do you have any idea if they could be right or do you think it could be even something completely different?