Car: 1996 mustang gt convertible. With pi motor swap.



Bama tuner fried my PCM. Got me a cheap aftermarket one. Reinstalled and reprogrammed it to run again.



I no longer have a rev limiter. Or a speed governor. I didn't have a speed governor before. But I also stock redlined at 6k. Then Bama tuned to 6500.

New pcm i revd it up to 7k battling my buddy. And no I didn't break anything doing that. She runs beautiful still once she's warm.



Anyone else have a similar experience???