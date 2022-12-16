Bama tuner fried my pcm.

Car: 1996 mustang gt convertible. With pi motor swap.

Bama tuner fried my PCM. Got me a cheap aftermarket one. Reinstalled and reprogrammed it to run again.

I no longer have a rev limiter. Or a speed governor. I didn't have a speed governor before. But I also stock redlined at 6k. Then Bama tuned to 6500.
New pcm i revd it up to 7k battling my buddy. And no I didn't break anything doing that. She runs beautiful still once she's warm.

Anyone else have a similar experience???
 
