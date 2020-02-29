Basket case or worthy project.

trying to get I to a 67 at some point so

Still getting a feel for the market and what’s out there. Not looking to do a full restoration but don’t mind taking one in for paint.



might go look at one locally. He is asking $8500. It’s a 67 coupe. 289 roller, 9 inch rear. Dunno what brakes yet. Pictures show some rust but it’s hard to tell how bad it is. A real minus for me is they removed the door handles and locks and went with poppers, I can live with it though.



anyway, part of me thinks it could be a good rolling project of it’s clean underneath, but part of me thinks it’s gonna be a basket case .



checkout the pics and let me know what you think.