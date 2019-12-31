I am currently starting to budget and plan a restore for my 1995 Cobra. The paint, overall, is in really good shape except for the quarter panel and trunk paint peeling. I am looking to have the whole car painted. Any recommendations on paint shops that are reasonably priced for a quality paint job? I have no idea what I should be budgeting for paint at the moment, but I am not looking to go over 5k (if that is realistic). When I bring the car in, it will mostly be a roller with most body parts (headlights, trim, etc) removed.

Thanks in advance!